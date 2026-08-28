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Zelenskyy confirmed strike on the Yaroslavl refinery and Tu-95MS in Engels

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Zelenskyy confirmed the strike on the refinery in the Yaroslavl region and the Tu-95MS missile carrier in Engels. Responses in the\r\nBlack Sea were also reported.

Zelenskyy confirmed strike on the Yaroslavl refinery and Tu-95MS in Engels

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the strike on the Yaroslavl oil refinery, the Russian Tu-95MS missile-carrying aircraft in Engels, as well as retaliatory actions in the Black Sea, UNN writes.

Over the past 24 hours, the warriors of our Defense Forces of Ukraine struck an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region. The distance is 1,000 kilometers from the front line. There were also our just responses to Russia's war in the Black Sea. In Russia's Engels, the SBU's "Alpha" fighters struck a Tu-95MS missile carrier. These are precisely the aircraft that carry out strikes on Ukraine

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President thanked "all our warriors for their accuracy." "This is all a response to their strikes. Russians must feel what their war is like," he stated.

General Staff confirmed strike on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Yaroslavl28.08.26, 11:06 • 1230 views

Julia Shramko

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