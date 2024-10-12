After the “raid” on the SEC, men are selling tickets to Okean Elzy concerts en masse
Kyiv • UNN
After the TCC checks at the Okean Elzy concert in Kyiv, men are selling tickets to the band's next performances in droves. The checks sparked criticism from MPs and discussion of law enforcement actions.
After the inspection of the TCC at the end of the concert of Okean Elzy in Kyiv, people are selling tickets to the next concerts in large numbers, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, since yesterday, the OLX classifieds website has had many offers to sell tickets to the guru's next concerts. Mostly men are trying to sell tickets.
Tickets are also available in the comments section of the band's Instagram post.
Add
On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, Okean Elzy announced four concerts in Kyiv at the Palace of Sports on October 12, 13, 15 and 16.
Context
On the evening of Friday, October 11, about fifty employees of the TCC gathered near the Palace of Sports in Kyiv. They were massively checking mencoming out of the concert of the rock band "Okean Elzy."
Mykola Kniazhytskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, commenting on the massive check of men by the TCC after the concert of Okean Elzy in Kyiv, said that such actions are directed against Ukrainian culture and the Ukrainian army.
The police statedthat they were ensuring law and order and responding to the Okean Elzy concert in Kyiv, where representatives of the TCC organized document checks on the men.
Innovations in the mobilization mechanism: volunteers will no longer attend the TCC07.10.24, 22:55 • 36397 views