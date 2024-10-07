Innovations in the mobilization mechanism: volunteers will no longer attend the TCC

At a briefing at the Military Media Center, representatives of the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced changes to the mobilization mechanism introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution of October 1, 2024. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, commanders of military units are now allowed to conscript conscripts without the participation of territorial recruitment centers.

Volunteers will submit applications for conscription directly to unit commanders and undergo professional and psychological selection, and the military medical commission will be able to be held at the place of residence or deployment of the unit.

The volunteer will not enter the TCC at all - noted Colonel Roman Horbach.

These changes should increase the motivation of citizens to serve and improve the manning of military units. Vladyslav Hrezev, CEO of LobbyX recruitment company, emphasized that the innovations will make it impossible to make mistakes in the distribution of volunteers after training centers.

