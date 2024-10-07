ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Innovations in the mobilization mechanism: volunteers will no longer attend the TCC

Innovations in the mobilization mechanism: volunteers will no longer attend the TCC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36368 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced new mobilization rules starting October 1, 2024. Commanders of military units will be able to call up volunteers without the involvement of the Military Commissariat, which should increase motivation and improve recruitment.

At a briefing at the Military Media Center, representatives of the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced changes to the mobilization mechanism introduced by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution of October 1, 2024. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, commanders of military units are now allowed to conscript conscripts without the participation of territorial recruitment centers.

Volunteers will submit applications for conscription directly to unit commanders and undergo professional and psychological selection, and the military medical commission will be able to be held at the place of residence or deployment of the unit.

The volunteer will not enter the TCC at all

- noted Colonel Roman Horbach.

These changes should increase the motivation of citizens to serve and improve the manning of military units. Vladyslav Hrezev, CEO of LobbyX recruitment company, emphasized that the innovations will make it impossible to make mistakes in the distribution of volunteers after training centers.

The government has amended the rules of deferral from mobilization: what is it about16.08.24, 16:00 • 27098 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

