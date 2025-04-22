After significant warmth, a noticeable cooling is expected on the weekend - weather forecaster

Currently, the average air temperature in Ukraine exceeds the climatic norm for April in some places. However, a noticeable cooling is expected in all regions this coming weekend. This was announced on the telethon by the spokeswoman of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, Natalia Ptukha, reports UNN.

Details

According to the forecaster, due to the fact that air currents are now coming to us mainly from southern latitudes, Ukrainians are feeling a significant warming. Combined with the fact that in Ukraine in recent days in most regions there has been little cloudy weather, the sun is able to warm the already warm ground layer of air.

"Therefore, we have quite high temperature values. In many regions, they even slightly exceed the climatic norm for April. On average - by 5 degrees at certain weather stations in Ukraine," said Ptukha.

The forecaster added that in the northern, central, partially eastern and some western (Khmelnytskyi, Rivne regions) regions, such a value of temperature indicators has already accumulated, which can provoke the occurrence of an emergency level of fire danger. In the coming days, it may spread to the southern regions due to the lack of precipitation.

"During such periods, you need to be extremely careful when handling fire in ecosystems in order not to add work to our rescuers," the forecaster warned.

At the same time, some instability in the atmosphere is still observed in the western regions and the southeastern part of Ukraine, due to which there is mostly cloudy weather and short-term precipitation. At the same time, the temperature in these regions is slightly lower than in the rest of the country.

But this coming weekend it will be cooler all over Ukraine.

We can already see that starting this weekend, the synoptic situation will change somewhat. Air currents will no longer be from the southern latitudes, but partially from the northern ones, so the temperature background will decrease significantly. But how noticeable - it is too early to say - Ptukha noted.

The forecaster emphasized that Ukrhydrometcenter compiles a weather forecast for the next five days in order to be as accurate as possible. In particular, frosts can be predicted with maximum accuracy in two to three days.

"It depends on cloudiness, on precipitation. If there is precipitation, there will be no frost. If there is more cloudiness, there will be none at night either. In April, temperature amplitudes can be even greater than in March," added the forecaster.

