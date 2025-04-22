$41.380.02
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7328 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 22948 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47557 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 140465 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77255 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 68801 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 64249 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40273 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31820 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Publications
Exclusives
After significant warmth, a noticeable cooling is expected on the weekend - weather forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2424 views

In Ukraine, exceedances of the climatic norm for April by 5 degrees are recorded in some places. However, a noticeable cooling is expected throughout the country this coming weekend.

After significant warmth, a noticeable cooling is expected on the weekend - weather forecaster

Currently, the average air temperature in Ukraine exceeds the climatic norm for April in some places. However, a noticeable cooling is expected in all regions this coming weekend. This was announced on the telethon by the spokeswoman of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, Natalia Ptukha, reports UNN.

Details

According to the forecaster, due to the fact that air currents are now coming to us mainly from southern latitudes, Ukrainians are feeling a significant warming. Combined with the fact that in Ukraine in recent days in most regions there has been little cloudy weather, the sun is able to warm the already warm ground layer of air.

"Therefore, we have quite high temperature values. In many regions, they even slightly exceed the climatic norm for April. On average - by 5 degrees at certain weather stations in Ukraine," said Ptukha.

The forecaster added that in the northern, central, partially eastern and some western (Khmelnytskyi, Rivne regions) regions, such a value of temperature indicators has already accumulated, which can provoke the occurrence of an emergency level of fire danger. In the coming days, it may spread to the southern regions due to the lack of precipitation.

"During such periods, you need to be extremely careful when handling fire in ecosystems in order not to add work to our rescuers," the forecaster warned.

At the same time, some instability in the atmosphere is still observed in the western regions and the southeastern part of Ukraine, due to which there is mostly cloudy weather and short-term precipitation. At the same time, the temperature in these regions is slightly lower than in the rest of the country.

But this coming weekend it will be cooler all over Ukraine.

We can already see that starting this weekend, the synoptic situation will change somewhat. Air currents will no longer be from the southern latitudes, but partially from the northern ones, so the temperature background will decrease significantly. But how noticeable - it is too early to say

- Ptukha noted.

The forecaster emphasized that Ukrhydrometcenter compiles a weather forecast for the next five days in order to be as accurate as possible. In particular, frosts can be predicted with maximum accuracy in two to three days.

"It depends on cloudiness, on precipitation. If there is precipitation, there will be no frost. If there is more cloudiness, there will be none at night either. In April, temperature amplitudes can be even greater than in March," added the forecaster.

Warmth and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine today22.04.25, 06:24 • 3520 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Weather and environment
Ukraine
