Exclusive
07:27 AM • 3938 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 10581 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 20294 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 55020 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 37327 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 60177 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 152034 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 87533 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 53597 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 66408 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
After Russia's night attack on Vinnytsia region, there are still power outages: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

In Vinnytsia region, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility, leaving 17 settlements without power. There is damage to residential buildings, no information about casualties.

After Russia's night attack on Vinnytsia region, there are still power outages: consequences shown

In Vinnytsia region, 17 settlements are still without electricity after the Russian attack, during which the enemy struck a critical infrastructure facility, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Vinnytsia region: Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility. As a result of the shelling, 17 settlements were de-energized. There is damage to residential buildings. Currently, there is no information about casualties.

- noted the State Emergency Service after 10 o'clock.

At all locations, as indicated, State Emergency Service units are working, including 95 rescuers and 23 units of equipment, as well as a fire train of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Russian army struck Vinnytsia region: 60,000 residents left without electricity28.08.25, 07:53 • 1980 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine