After Russia's night attack on Vinnytsia region, there are still power outages: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
In Vinnytsia region, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility, leaving 17 settlements without power. There is damage to residential buildings, no information about casualties.
In Vinnytsia region, 17 settlements are still without electricity after the Russian attack, during which the enemy struck a critical infrastructure facility, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
Vinnytsia region: Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility. As a result of the shelling, 17 settlements were de-energized. There is damage to residential buildings. Currently, there is no information about casualties.
At all locations, as indicated, State Emergency Service units are working, including 95 rescuers and 23 units of equipment, as well as a fire train of "Ukrzaliznytsia".
