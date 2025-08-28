After Russia's night attack on Vinnytsia region, there are still power outages: consequences shown

In Vinnytsia region, 17 settlements are still without electricity after the Russian attack, during which the enemy struck a critical infrastructure facility, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Vinnytsia region: Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility. As a result of the shelling, 17 settlements were de-energized. There is damage to residential buildings. Currently, there is no information about casualties. - noted the State Emergency Service after 10 o'clock.

At all locations, as indicated, State Emergency Service units are working, including 95 rescuers and 23 units of equipment, as well as a fire train of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Russian army struck Vinnytsia region: 60,000 residents left without electricity