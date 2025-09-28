$41.490.00
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12476 views
Publications
Exclusives
After night shelling, smog hung over Kyiv, but the air pollution level remains low - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

As a result of night shelling, fires broke out in the capital, leading to the formation of smog. However, as of the morning of September 28, reference stations record a low level of air pollution.

After night shelling, smog hung over Kyiv, but the air pollution level remains low - KMDA

Night attacks caused fires in the capital, which created smog, but as of the morning of September 28, reference stations record a low level of pollution. The smell of smoke may be felt due to the wind direction, so the KMDA asks Kyiv residents to close windows, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of night shelling, fires broke out in the capital, and smog formed over the city. At the same time, as of the morning of September 28, the level of atmospheric air pollution in Kyiv is low

- the post says.

The KMDA explained that a noticeable smell of burning can occur even when reference monitoring stations show that the level of air pollution by key indicators remains low.

After explosions, the smell of smoke is often felt near the impact sites or where the wind carries it. The wind can also lift harmful substances above the ground or disperse them, so monitoring stations sometimes show less intense pollution than a person feels.

- emphasized the administration. 

If the smell of smoke is felt in your area of the city, it is recommended to: close windows; if possible, limit time outdoors; drink more water. 

Recall

On the night of September 28, Kyiv suffered a new attack

4 people died, including a 12-year-old girl. 13 people were injured. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, and the Institute of Cardiology were damaged.

Alona Utkina

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv