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Aeromedical evacuation of patients by State Emergency Service aircraft to resume in Ukraine — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

The government has approved the procedure for the aeromedical evacuation of patients, organs, and medical teams. The mechanism is planned to be launched by the end of the year.

Aeromedical evacuation of patients by State Emergency Service aircraft to resume in Ukraine — Koretskyi

Ukraine will resume aeromedical evacuation of patients using aircraft operated by the State Emergency Service. The government has already approved the relevant procedure for organizing the transportation. This mechanism will make it possible to transport people between hospitals more quickly and take them abroad for treatment. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, according to UNN.

Details

This will significantly reduce the time needed to transport between hospitals patients who require urgent specialized medical care, as well as take Ukrainians abroad for treatment, including as part of the Medevac Ukraine program. For example, the journey from Kharkiv to the evacuation hub in Rzeszów, Poland, by ground transport can currently take 15–16 hours. By air, the journey can be completed in 2–3 hours. Transportation of donor organs for transplantation, medical teams, and the necessary equipment has also been provided for separately

- the prime minister said.

According to him, evacuation will be coordinated by the Ukrainian Scientific and Practical Center for Emergency and Disaster Medicine of the Ministry of Health, while the State Emergency Service will provide aircraft and crews, taking security and weather conditions into account.

For patients in serious condition, every hour matters. Our task is to ensure that they can receive the necessary medical care as quickly as possible. We plan for the mechanism to become operational by the end of the year

- Serhii Koretskyi added.

We remind you

The government allocated UAH 354.6 million for the repair of shelters in maternity hospitals and strengthening the protection of hospitals. The funds will be redistributed within the Ministry of Health's budget.

Alla Kiosak

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