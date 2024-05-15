Adopters of even one child can get a deferral - Ministry of Social Policy

In Ukraine, an adoptive parent of one child has the opportunity to receive a deferral. This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Oksana Zholnovych during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The deferral of service for adoptive parents was also in the previous version of the law on mobilization, meaning that it has existed during the full-scale invasion. This is not a new change or resolution. The adopter does not even have to be the adopter of the third child, in general, the adopter of one child has the opportunity to receive a deferment, - Zholnovych said.

Details

According to her, when considering whether to leave a delay in the adoption of even one child, the ministry decided that the interests of the child and the state are balanced.

We thought about whether to keep her and decided to do so, because the child's interest and the state's interest are balanced here. But the child had already lost relatives, had already experienced pain and loss, and this child was given a chance to get a new family. And to be honest, the integration of a child into a family takes at least several years, depending on his or her age, on the number of traumas that he or she has experienced before adoption. Therefore, losing a parent again, even temporarily, is really a hard blow for the integration of this child into the family and society, - Zholnovych explained.

She noted that the adoption process itself is lengthy, and therefore one should not rely too much on getting a deferral through adoption.

"We have a thousand adoptions a year, and out of the thousand parents who could be mobilized, perhaps even fewer will be, so it is not quite right to betray this number, to reject this deferral and risk the possibility of integrating a child into a family. In addition, the adoption process itself is a long one, so you shouldn't rely too much on the fact that you will get a deferral through adoption. Because the training alone lasts up to 2-3 months, then the selection of a child, the collection of documents and a court decision. The whole procedure takes six months to a year at least," Zholnovych said.