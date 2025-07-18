Admission to Master's and PhD programs: exam results are now available online

The results of entrance exams for master's and postgraduate studies (EIT and EVI) are already available in the electronic accounts of participants, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) announced on Friday, writes UNN.

Today, participants of the main sessions of the EIT for admission to master's programs and the EVI for admission to postgraduate programs received their results - they are available in the accounts of participants of entrance examinations. - the message says.

In the corresponding tab in the accounts, as indicated, the option to generate an examination card is already available, which is needed by potential masters for admission to higher education institutions in Ukraine. For applicants to postgraduate studies, this option will be available until August 8, after the publication of the EVI results.

In addition, participants of the EIT and EVI can download the entrance exam results card.

Recall

More than 93,000 potential participants for master's entrance exams applied to the admissions committees of higher education institutions. More than 14,000 applicants expressed a desire to take the tests required to obtain a Doctor of Philosophy / Doctor of Arts degree.