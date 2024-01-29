Actress Sandra Milo, Federico Fellini's muse and icon of Italian cinema, dies

Italian actress Sandra Milo, known for her roles in Federico Fellini's films 8½ and Juliet of the Spirits, as well as her work with director Roberto Rossellini, died at the age of 91 at her home in Rome. This was reported by UNN with reference to Rai News.

An unsurpassed voice, an unsurpassed role given to her on the set by Federico Fellini, her great love, which remained with her, a bright smile, many films and television. This and much more was Sandra Milo, who died in her sleep at the venerable age of 90, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones, as she had asked. This was announced by the family. - the Italian edition writes.

Sandra Milo, an icon of Italian cinema who played a key role in Federico Fellini's 8½ and later became his muse. Salvatrice Elena Liliana Greco (real name), made her acting debut in Roberto Rossellini's 1959 film General Della Rovere, after marrying producer Maurice Ergas. She continued to act in films of the post-war Italian film industry, along with prominent representatives of that period. Along with Alberto Sordi and Marcello Mastroianni, she appeared in the Oscar-winning film 8 ½ directed by Federico Fellini.

Here is what the Italian edition writes about this period:

Federico Fellini organized an audition for her at home and she became an ironic and liberated femme fatale in the film 8 ½ (1963) with Marcello Mastroianni, Claudia Cardinale, Mario Pisu, Rossella Falk, Anouk Aimé, Barbara Steele, Caterina Boratto, Annibale Ninchi and Giuliana Calandra, which earned her her first Silver Ribbon for Best Supporting Actress - the Rai News article says.

Later, Fellini invited her to work with his wife in the 1965 film Juliet and the Spirits. Two decades later, Sandra Milo told about their 17-year secret affair in her indirectly autobiographical book Caro Federico. The actress remained by Federico Fellini's side for 17 years, during which Giulietta Masina, Fellini's wife, knew about her husband's extramarital affairs.

Later, Sandra Milo became a regular talk show host on Italian television. Interestingly, in 1990 she became the victim of a shameful on-air prank that went down in the history of Italian television. Sandra Milo hosted a talk show on RAI TV channel and received a call from a prankster who said that her son Ciro had just been hospitalized after a serious car accident. Believing the caller, a frightened Milo ran out of the studio shouting "Ciro, Ciro!" but later learned that her son was fine and that she had been tricked.

Her most recent credits include Pupi Avati in 2003 in The Rising Heart and Salvatore in 2010 in The Happy Family. In 2021, Sandra Milo was awarded the David di Donatello for lifetime achievement.

