Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107462 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115602 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158211 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161335 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259861 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175804 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166621 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231510 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113136 views

Actual
Actress Sandra Milo, Federico Fellini's muse and icon of Italian cinema, dies

Actress Sandra Milo, Federico Fellini's muse and icon of Italian cinema, dies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29604 views

Italian actress Sandra Milo, known for her iconic roles in Federico Fellini's 8 1/2 and Juliet of the Spirits, has died at the age of 90. She was considered Fellini's muse and an icon of postwar Italian cinema.

Italian actress Sandra Milo, known for her roles in Federico Fellini's films 8½ and Juliet of the Spirits, as well as her work with director Roberto Rossellini, died at the age of 91 at her home in Rome. This was reported by UNN with reference to Rai News.

An unsurpassed voice, an unsurpassed role given to her on the set by Federico Fellini, her great love, which remained with her, a bright smile, many films and television. This and much more was Sandra Milo, who died in her sleep at the venerable age of 90, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones, as she had asked. This was announced by the family.

- the Italian edition writes.

Sandra Milo, an icon of Italian cinema who played a key role in Federico Fellini's 8½ and later became his muse. Salvatrice Elena Liliana Greco (real name), made her acting debut in Roberto Rossellini's 1959 film General Della Rovere, after marrying producer Maurice Ergas. She continued to act in films of the post-war Italian film industry, along with prominent representatives of that period. Along with Alberto Sordi and Marcello Mastroianni, she appeared in the Oscar-winning film 8 ½ directed by Federico Fellini.

Here is what the Italian edition writes about this period:

Federico Fellini organized an audition for her at home and she became an ironic and liberated femme fatale in the film 8 ½ (1963) with Marcello Mastroianni, Claudia Cardinale, Mario Pisu, Rossella Falk, Anouk Aimé, Barbara Steele, Caterina Boratto, Annibale Ninchi and Giuliana Calandra, which earned her her first Silver Ribbon for Best Supporting Actress

 - the Rai News article says.

Later, Fellini invited her to work with his wife in the 1965 film Juliet and the Spirits. Two decades later, Sandra Milo told about their 17-year secret affair in her indirectly autobiographical book Caro Federico. The actress remained by Federico Fellini's side for 17 years, during which Giulietta Masina, Fellini's wife, knew about her husband's extramarital affairs.

Princess Wales discharged from hospital two weeks after surgery1/29/24, 4:42 PM • 26799 views

Later, Sandra Milo became a regular talk show host on Italian television. Interestingly, in 1990 she became the victim of a shameful on-air prank that went down in the history of Italian television. Sandra Milo hosted a talk show on RAI TV channel and received a call from a prankster who said that her son Ciro had just been hospitalized after a serious car accident. Believing the caller, a frightened Milo ran out of the studio shouting "Ciro, Ciro!" but later learned that her son was fine and that she had been tricked.

Her most recent credits include Pupi Avati in 2003 in The Rising Heart and Salvatore in 2010 in The Happy Family. In 2021, Sandra Milo was awarded the David di Donatello for lifetime achievement.

Recall

Volodymyr Fedinchuk, an actor at the Rivne Drama Theater, was killed in action near Mykhailivka in Donetsk region on January 22. He had been working in Kolomyia and Rivne theaters since 2011.

Oscar nominations for 2024 have been announced: Nolan's Oppenheimer and Lanthimos' Poor Creatures are in the lead23.01.24, 18:16 • 25582 views

