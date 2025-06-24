Actor Mahershala Ali confirmed his readiness to star in the movie "Blade"

American actor Mahershala Ali stated that he is still interested in starring in Marvel Studios' "Blade" film, despite numerous delays and cast changes in the project. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Mahershala Ali has not given up hope of embodying the character of Blade. At the premiere of his new film "Jurassic World Rebirth" in New York, he confirmed his readiness:

Call Marvel. I'm ready. Let them know I'm ready – Ali said.

Addition

Back in December 2023, Ali noted in a comment that he remained optimistic about the project.

I am very pleased with the direction the project is taking. We will return to it relatively soon – Ali noted then.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige emphasized the importance of this film for the studio in November 2023 during the Disney D23 Brazil event.

We love this character. We love how Mahershala interprets him. And rest assured: every time we change the direction of the project or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we inform the audience about it. You are all aware of what is happening – Kevin Feige stated.

The film "Blade" was first announced back in 2019 during Comic-Con in San Diego. At that time, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that the lead role would be played by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. The new "Blade" was intended to be a reboot of the vampire hunter character, previously portrayed by Wesley Snipes.

Since then, the project has faced constant difficulties: changes in directors, actors leaving the cast, and several postponements of the release date. Specifically, Bassam Tariq was initially supposed to direct the film, but he left the project in September 2022 – less than two months before filming began. Then Yann Demange became the director, who also later withdrew from production.

In October 2023, Disney finally removed the film from its release calendar, taking it off the November 7, 2025, date. This was not the first postponement – the initial premiere date was listed as November 3, 2023.

The film "Blade" is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character first appeared on the big screen in 1998, played by Wesley Snipes. The new project is intended to be a franchise reboot with an updated approach to the plot and style.

