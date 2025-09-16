Access to Podil and metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration spoke about further work on the Podilskyi Bridge

In Kyiv, the Podilskyi Bridge will become key to the development of transport infrastructure. The next stage is the construction of an exit to Podil and the metro to Troieshchyna. This was reported by UNN with reference to KCSA.

Details

It is noted that the Podilskyi Bridge already connects the left and right banks of Kyiv. At the same time, it has strategic importance for the further organization of the city's transport mobility.

According to the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the KCSA, the next stage will be the construction of an exit to Podil.

This will help relieve traffic flows and make moving around the city more comfortable.

At the same time, preparations are underway for the implementation of the first stage of construction of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line, which will connect the left and right banks of the capital. The project provides for the construction of a section from the "Hlybochytska" station to the "Raiduzhna" station. The line will include the "Hlybochytska", "Podilska", "Raiduzhna" stations and 3 stations in the bridge crossing structures. Transfer hubs are provided between the "Lukianivska" – "Hlybochytska" and "Tarasa Shevchenka" – "Podilska" stations. The "Raiduzhna" station will be built on the left bank - informs KCSA.

It is reported that part of the preparatory work has already been completed. After the construction of the exit to Podil, work necessary directly for the launch of the metro to Troieshchyna will begin.

Addition

In 2024, the Podilskyi Bridge in the capital was opened for passenger cars and public transport.

"Kyiv Metro" signed a contract with "Autostrada Group of Companies" for the continuation of the construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line to Vynohradar. The cost of the work is UAH 13.785 billion, the construction period is 30 months.

In December 2024, Ruslan Kandybor, Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the KCSA, stated that the metro to Vynohradar is planned to be completed in 2.5 years.