Access to Kyiv railway station partially blocked, trains delayed
Kyiv • UNN
The protesters partially blocked access to Kyiv's central railway station, causing a 10-minute delay in trains.
Traffic to the central railway station in Kyiv is partially blocked due to protesters' actions, and trains are being delayed for 10 minutes, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"For the attention of passengers and greeters traveling to Kyiv Central Railway Station. Access to the central railway station in Kyiv is partially blocked due to the actions of protesters," the statement reads.
UZ stated that they consider it "unacceptable that the military, doctors, volunteers and families with children do not get to their flights, so we are delaying the departure for 10 minutes.
As stated, this action does not apply to any aspect of Ukrzaliznytsia's operations and the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station.
"We advise Kyiv residents to temporarily give preference to the South Station," the message says.
