About a thousand penguin chicks have already been born on Galindez Island, near the Antarctic Akademik Vernadsky station.

Ukrainian scientists noted that there are still eggs in some nests on Galindez Island, so the number of chicks will grow. But most families already have two babies.

They are very different now: some have just hatched, and some are already big and almost as big as their parents - said biologist Svitozar Davydenko.

The NAS explained that Galindega is home to mostly sub-Antarctic penguins. They are also called donkey penguins because of their characteristic loud cry. They arrive on the island in the spring to breed. Here they build nests, lay eggs (usually two) and raise chicks.

Last season, the number of sub-Antarctic penguins on Galindega reached a record 7,000.

