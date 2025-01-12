About a thousand penguins have already been born near the Akademik Vernadsky station

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136446 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121394 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129467 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164470 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109519 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158942 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104288 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113866 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117108 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 66195 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122725 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121058 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 59148 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 73328 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164470 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158942 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187053 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176445 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121058 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122725 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140425 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132249 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149681 views
About a thousand penguins have already been born near the Akademik Vernadsky station

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31292 views

About a thousand penguin chicks have appeared on Galindez Island near the Ukrainian Antarctic station. Most sub-Antarctic penguins have two babies, and their total number on the island has reached a record 7,000.

About a thousand penguin chicks have already been born on Galindez Island, near the Antarctic Akademik Vernadsky station. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the National Antarctic Science Center (NASC).

Details

Ukrainian scientists noted that there are still eggs in some nests on Galindez Island, so the number of chicks will grow. But most families already have two babies.

They are very different now: some have just hatched, and some are already big and almost as big as their parents

- said biologist Svitozar Davydenko.

The NAS explained that Galindega is home to mostly sub-Antarctic penguins. They are also called donkey penguins because of their characteristic loud cry. They arrive on the island in the spring to breed. Here they build nests, lay eggs (usually two) and raise chicks.

Image

Last season, the number of sub-Antarctic penguins on Galindega reached a record 7,000.

The first penguin chicks of the season were born near the Ukrainian Antarctic station . The babies will spend a month in the nest under the supervision of their parents before they begin to change their gray fluff to black and white feathers.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyNews from social networks
antarcticaAntarctica

