About a third of the fighting is in one direction: General Staff updates combat map

156 combat actions took place on the frontline yesterday, about a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 19, showing a map of combat actions for February 18, UNN reports.

The enemy launched three missile and 94 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used 4 missiles and dropped 144 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,600 attacks, 89 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,386 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, five artillery systems, four command posts, one air defense facility, as well as two other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops successfully repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Mala Shapkivka and Topoly yesterday.

Yesterday, 16 combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova.

On the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 12 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Kopanky, Makiivka, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka.

In the Siversky sector near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske, our defenders successfully repelled four enemy attacks.

Three attempts of the invaders to advance near Vasyukivka and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyno were stopped by Ukrainian troops in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance 18 times in the areas of Krymske, Diliyivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Ukrainian troops repelled 50 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. The enemy troops are most active near Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Oleksiivka, Novotoretske, Andriivka, Dachne, Shevchenko and Ulakly.

Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivka direction. In the area of Razdolne and in the directions of Kostiantynopol and Burlatske, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 17 times.

In the Hulyaypilsky sector, the enemy attempted to advance 14 times in the areas of Novosilka and Novopil.

On the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces made six assaults on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novoandriivka, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations yesterday.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted ten assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units yesterday, launched 35 air strikes, dropping 44 guided bombs, and fired 502 times at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including four times from multiple launch rocket systems," the report says.

