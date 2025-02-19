Aggressor's losses per day: how many occupants were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 19

The enemy lost 1300 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 19.02.25:

- Personnel: 862 390 (+1300).

- Tanks: 10120 (+19).

- Armored combat vehicles: 21098 (+23).

- Artillery systems: 23347 (+72).

- RSVP: 1288 (+3).

- Air defense systems: 1072 (+4).

- Airplanes: 370.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 25861 (+175).

- Cruise missiles: 3064.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 37825 (+146).

- Special equipment: 3752 (+1).

