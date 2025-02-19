Aggressor's losses per day: how many occupants were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 19
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1300 terrorists. Also, 19 tanks, 23 infantry fighting vehicles, 72 artillery systems and 175 enemy UAVs were destroyed.
The enemy lost 1300 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 19.02.25:
- Personnel: 862 390 (+1300).
- Tanks: 10120 (+19).
- Armored combat vehicles: 21098 (+23).
- Artillery systems: 23347 (+72).
- RSVP: 1288 (+3).
- Air defense systems: 1072 (+4).
- Airplanes: 370.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 25861 (+175).
- Cruise missiles: 3064.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 37825 (+146).
- Special equipment: 3752 (+1).
109 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff18.02.25, 16:33 • 22732 views