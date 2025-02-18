109 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian invaders' offensive. At present, the total number of combat engagements is 109, the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy made 33 attempts to attack. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 16.00 on February 18, 2025, UNN reports.

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire affected the communities of Zarichchia, Chernihiv region; Ugroids, Novodmitrivka, Vovkivka, Druzhba, Sumy region. The enemy launched an air strike on Hremyachka in Chernihiv region, - the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , Cherkasy Lozova was hit by an air strike.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants conducted 13 attacks near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova. Five firefights are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector today, the invading army made six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Makiivka, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka. Three of the attacks are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector , two firefights took place near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vasyukivka and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyno, one of the three attacks was repelled by the Defense Forces, fighting continues.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the areas of Krymske, Diliyivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, nine attacks are ongoing, six more attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 33 attempts to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadezhdinka, Kotlyarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Oleksiyivka, Dachne, Shevchenko and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 25 attacks, with eight clashes still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 enemy assaults, and two more engagements are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Razdolne and in the directions of Kostiantynopol and Burlatske.

In the Huliaipol sector, the enemy tried to advance 11 times in the areas of Novosilka and Novopol. Six of the enemy's attacks have already been repelled by our defenders, five more are ongoing. Russian terrorists' aviation struck Huliaipol and Zaliznychne with anti-aircraft gunships.

In Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the area of Mali Shcherbaky. The enemy attacked Pyatikhatky with multiple rocket launchers.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks today, four engagements are still ongoing, and enemy aircraft conducted 14 strikes, downing 17 drones, - the General Staff added.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

General Staff confirms hit of invaders' Ilyichevsk refinery and oil pumping stations