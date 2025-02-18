109 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 121646 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

08:00 AM • 78462 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81156 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 132323 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 94964 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98530 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100234 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM • 152053 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM • 210600 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM • 195069 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
3 m/s
43 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Publications

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 2160 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive

09:14 AM • 121646 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 119068 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Exclusive

April 3, 06:00 AM • 132323 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 540653 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Scott Bessent

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9020 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19670 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28014 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59985 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142338 views
Actual

Forbes

Shahed-136

The New York Times

TikTok

Financial Times

109 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

109 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22831 views

Over the last day, 109 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. The highest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy made 33 attempts to attack.

The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian invaders' offensive. At present, the total number of combat engagements is 109, the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy made 33 attempts to attack. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 16.00 on February 18, 2025, UNN reports.

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire affected the communities of Zarichchia, Chernihiv region; Ugroids, Novodmitrivka, Vovkivka, Druzhba, Sumy region. The enemy launched an air strike on Hremyachka in Chernihiv region,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector , Cherkasy Lozova was hit by an air strike.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants conducted 13 attacks near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Lozova. Five firefights are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector today, the invading army made six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kopanky, Makiivka, Novolyubivka and Yampolivka. Three of the attacks are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector , two firefights took place near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vasyukivka and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyno, one of the three attacks was repelled by the Defense Forces, fighting continues.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the areas of Krymske, Diliyivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, nine attacks are ongoing, six more attacks have already been repelled by our defenders. 

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have made 33 attempts to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Promin, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadezhdinka, Kotlyarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Oleksiyivka, Dachne, Shevchenko and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 25 attacks, with eight clashes still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 enemy assaults, and two more engagements are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Razdolne and in the directions of Kostiantynopol and Burlatske.

In the Huliaipol sector, the enemy tried to advance 11 times in the areas of Novosilka and Novopol. Six of the enemy's attacks have already been repelled by our defenders, five more are ongoing. Russian terrorists' aviation struck Huliaipol and Zaliznychne with anti-aircraft gunships.

In Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack in the area of Mali Shcherbaky. The enemy attacked Pyatikhatky with multiple rocket launchers.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks today, four engagements are still ongoing, and enemy aircraft conducted 14 strikes, downing 17 drones,

- the General Staff added.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

General Staff confirms hit of invaders' Ilyichevsk refinery and oil pumping stations18.02.25, 13:28 • 30158 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Bitcoin
$83,117.10
Золото
$3,114.29
Tesla
$280.94
Brent
$70.81
S&P 500
$5,632.82
Газ TTF
$39.34
Ethereum
$1,795.10