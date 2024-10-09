About 400 attack drones were stored there: Defense Forces successfully hit Shahed's storage base in Russia

Today, a strike group of the Ukrainian Navy in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a storage base for Shahed UAVs near the village of Oktyabrsky in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia, UNN reports citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, about 400 attack drones were stored at the Russian base. The results of the objective control showed an accurate hit on the target. Secondary detonation was observed on the territory of the facility.

"The destruction of the Shahed UAV storage base will significantly reduce the ability of the Russian occupiers to terrorize civilians in Ukrainian cities and villages.

Combat work on the military targets of the invaders continues," the General Staff said in a statement.

