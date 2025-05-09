$41.510.07
Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project
Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

About 40 countries supported the creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation – OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

An international coalition of 39 states has officially supported the creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. The formal process will begin on May 13-14.

Almost 39 states (Core Group) have officially supported the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. The formal process of establishing a special tribunal will begin on May 13–14 at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

On Europe Day, an international coalition of 39 states (Core Group) officially supported the creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine

- the message says.

It is reported that the Core Group meeting was held in Lviv with the participation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kai Kallas, European Commissioner Michael McGrath, representatives of the Council of Europe and foreign ministers of the Core Group member states.

The event was moderated by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra, who coordinated the legal work on the creation of a special tribunal.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset addressed the participants of the event in video format.

We all understand that there is a lot of work ahead – both political and legal. We all understand how difficult it is to bring war criminals to the courtroom. But we have already chosen this path. Russia will be held accountable for this war. This is the moral duty of Europe and everyone in the world who values human life

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

It is noted that for more than two years, legal teams of the Core Group member states have been working to eliminate the gap in international law regarding responsibility for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. As a result of coordinated work, draft constituent documents necessary for the creation of a special tribunal were prepared.

The next step will be a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which will be held on May 13–14 in Luxembourg. The formal process of creating a special tribunal will begin at it

- informs the OP.

Addition

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the States Parties to the Coalition of States on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine approved the establishment of the Special Tribunal, referring to the Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on Aggression against Ukraine and the Vienna-Riga Declaration of the Coalition of States of November 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Shmyhal stated that there is a steady process of approaching the start of the special tribunal for senior officials of Russia who gave criminal orders.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Council of Europe
United Nations
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
