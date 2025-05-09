About 40 countries supported the creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation – OP

Almost 39 states (Core Group) have officially supported the establishment of a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. The formal process of establishing a special tribunal will begin on May 13–14 at a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

On Europe Day, an international coalition of 39 states (Core Group) officially supported the creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine - the message says.

It is reported that the Core Group meeting was held in Lviv with the participation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kai Kallas, European Commissioner Michael McGrath, representatives of the Council of Europe and foreign ministers of the Core Group member states.

The event was moderated by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra, who coordinated the legal work on the creation of a special tribunal.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset addressed the participants of the event in video format.

We all understand that there is a lot of work ahead – both political and legal. We all understand how difficult it is to bring war criminals to the courtroom. But we have already chosen this path. Russia will be held accountable for this war. This is the moral duty of Europe and everyone in the world who values human life – Zelenskyy emphasized.

It is noted that for more than two years, legal teams of the Core Group member states have been working to eliminate the gap in international law regarding responsibility for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. As a result of coordinated work, draft constituent documents necessary for the creation of a special tribunal were prepared.

The next step will be a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which will be held on May 13–14 in Luxembourg. The formal process of creating a special tribunal will begin at it - informs the OP.

Addition

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the States Parties to the Coalition of States on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine approved the establishment of the Special Tribunal, referring to the Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on Aggression against Ukraine and the Vienna-Riga Declaration of the Coalition of States of November 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Shmyhal stated that there is a steady process of approaching the start of the special tribunal for senior officials of Russia who gave criminal orders.