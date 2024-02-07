About 30 cars collided, one victim: a large-scale road accident occurred in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
A major 30-car collision on the M-4 Don highway in Russia during bad weather conditions reportedly left one person dead and three injured.
A large-scale road accident involving about 30 cars has occurred in Russia, with one victim, UNN reports citing the Baza Telegram channel.
"The worst accident occurred on the M-4 Don highway - about 30 cars were involved in the accident. One person was killed and three were injured," the statement said.
The Telegram channel notes that the accident was caused by bad weather, as the cars were piled up due to poor visibility.