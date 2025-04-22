AB InBev Efes Ukraine participated in the Business Wisdom Summit 2025

On April 11, the Business Wisdom Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv, at the InterContinental Hotel — an annual large-scale event that brought together the Ukrainian business community to discuss current economic challenges and development opportunities in условиях instability.

The summit gathered over 600 participants and 40 leading Ukrainian and international speakers.

One of the participants of the event was Yulia Ponomarenko, financial director of AB InBev Efes Ukraine, who joined the financial panel on the topic of risks in times of uncertainty.

During the discussion, key issues of business interaction with the financial sector, risk management, accessibility of financial resources for companies, as well as the resilience of the corporate sector in умовах war and global instability were discussed.

Particular attention was paid to how companies adapt to the new economic reality and ensure business continuity in crisis circumstances.

We also remind that Yulia Ponomarenko entered the TOP-30 CFO of Ukraine rating, formed by the online media Delo.ua. This rating recognizes the most effective financial directors who demonstrate high results in financial management in умовах constant challenges.

Together we build a strong future!