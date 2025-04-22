AB InBev Efes Ukraine participated in the Business Wisdom Summit 2025

$41.380.02
The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest
09:55 AM • 18621 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 44869 views

08:27 AM • 44869 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

07:51 AM • 80821 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 78765 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

April 21, 02:32 PM • 192299 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 96107 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

April 21, 01:37 PM • 79401 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

April 21, 01:18 PM • 66936 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

April 21, 01:11 PM • 41527 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

April 21, 12:22 PM • 32515 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 55557 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 51297 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

07:13 AM • 28452 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 38183 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 39239 views
Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 2410 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
07:51 AM • 80820 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 92858 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
April 21, 02:32 PM • 192297 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 79725 views
Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mikhail Fedorov

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Kharkiv

United States

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 14725 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 14285 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 40038 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 38042 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 40969 views
AB InBev Efes Ukraine participated in the Business Wisdom Summit 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

The Financial Director of AB InBev Efes Ukraine participated in the Business Wisdom Summit 2025. They discussed issues of interaction with the financial sector, risk management and the sustainability of the corporate sector.

AB InBev Efes Ukraine participated in the Business Wisdom Summit 2025

On April 11, the Business Wisdom Summit 2025 took place in Kyiv, at the InterContinental Hotel — an annual large-scale event that brought together the Ukrainian business community to discuss current economic challenges and development opportunities in условиях instability.

The summit gathered over 600 participants and 40 leading Ukrainian and international speakers.

One of the participants of the event was Yulia Ponomarenko, financial director of AB InBev Efes Ukraine, who joined the financial panel on the topic of risks in times of uncertainty.

During the discussion, key issues of business interaction with the financial sector, risk management, accessibility of financial resources for companies, as well as the resilience of the corporate sector in умовах war and global instability were discussed.

Particular attention was paid to how companies adapt to the new economic reality and ensure business continuity in crisis circumstances.

We also remind that Yulia Ponomarenko entered the TOP-30 CFO of Ukraine rating, formed by the online media Delo.ua. This rating recognizes the most effective financial directors who demonstrate high results in financial management in умовах constant challenges.

Together we build a strong future!

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

