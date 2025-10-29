$42.080.01
12:54 PM
Publications
Exclusives
AB InBev Efes Ukraine held Responsible Beer Consumption Week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

From September 29 to October 5, AB InBev Efes Ukraine held activities within the framework of Responsible Beer Consumption Week – a global initiative that has been implemented worldwide for over ten years.

AB InBev Efes Ukraine held Responsible Beer Consumption Week

The company understands its role in shaping a culture of responsible alcohol consumption and strives to reduce instances of alcohol abuse. We believe that excessive alcohol consumption harms our consumers, colleagues, society, and business. That is why we brew beer with varying alcohol content — from 0% to 8%. This allows us to offer consumers beer according to their personal preferences and for different occasions. We create brands that unite people to make the world a better place — both today and 100 years from now.

One of the key directions of our strategy is the development of the non-alcoholic beer category. Currently, the company's product portfolio includes six items, including new products for 2025: Lowenbrau Original Alkoholfrei 0 and Bile Alco 0 with grapefruit flavor. Our beverages are made from traditional ingredients — water, malt, hops, and yeast, which form the basis of beer, while unique additional components give each variety its distinctive character. The company uses modern technologies for producing non-alcoholic beer, including membrane filtration and vacuum distillation, which allow preserving the depth of taste, aroma, and structure of the beverage.

As part of Responsible Beer Consumption Week, the sales team, together with office and brewery employees, conducted a "Day in the Fields" — visiting retail outlets, loading refrigeration equipment, checking price tags, and taking orders. Employees reminded sellers about the mandatory verification of documents confirming the age of buyers, and also distributed branded stickers and eco-bags containing a reminder that alcohol is a drink for 18+. The initiative was aimed at raising awareness among sellers about responsible alcohol sales.

In addition to external activities, the company also implemented internal initiatives: an educational webinar and an interactive quiz were held for employees. This allowed strengthening the team's involvement in the topic of responsible alcohol consumption and making each employee an ambassador of this culture.

Directions of the company's work within the framework of promoting a culture of responsible beer consumption

1. Counteracting drunk driving. AB InBev Efes Ukraine implements the campaign "Drank? Don't drive!", which covers driving schools where trainings and interactive classes are held for future drivers. In particular, the company provided partners with special training materials and over 500 pairs of Drunk Busters glasses, which simulate the state of alcohol intoxication, for use during driver training.

2. Development of a wide product portfolio. The product line includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer varieties, so consumers can choose the option that suits their needs and context.

3. Transparency of labeling. The labels of the company's products contain clear information about the composition, nutritional value, and alcohol content, allowing for informed decisions.

4. Popularization of food pairing. The company promotes the culture of pairing beer with food — both in restaurants and at home. This is a new level of gastronomic experience, which is perfectly complemented by alcoholic or non-alcoholic beer.

Responsibility in communication

All marketing and commercial activities of the company comply with the provisions of the Code of Responsible Marketing and Commercial Communications. This internal document is based on international practices and regulates the promotion of the company's alcoholic and non-alcoholic products exclusively among an adult audience.

AB InBev Efes Ukraine considers the development of a culture of responsible alcohol consumption an integral part of sustainable development — both for communities and partners, and for business. Thanks to such initiatives, consumers can make more conscious choices when celebrating joyful moments that are worth more. 

Addition 

Excessive alcohol consumption is harmful to your health. 

Lilia Podolyak

