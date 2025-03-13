A woman died in Kherson as a result of shelling by Russian troops
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kherson, killing a 42-year-old woman. As a result of the artillery shelling, she sustained injuries incompatible with life.
Russian troops shelled Kherson, resulting in the death of a woman. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, writes UNN.
Russian terrorists have killed another civilian in Kherson. As a result of the artillery shelling, a 42-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life.
In addition, the head of the MVA reported a decrease in pressure in the gas system of the Dnipro district of the city.
On Thursday, March 13, from 06:00 in the area of the Kherson Cotton Mill (Kherson Cotton Mill. - ed.) from Universytetska/Chornomorska Street (down) to Zalaegerszeg Street - the pressure in the gas supply system will be temporarily reduced
The administration asked local residents to observe the following safety measures:
- Do not heat the premises with gas stoves;
- Do not leave gas appliances turned on unattended.
Follow the updates on the stabilization of the system
Reminder
On the night of March 13, Russian troops carried out massive shelling of Kherson. The head of the City Military Administration urged residents to stay in shelters for their safety.