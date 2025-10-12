$41.510.00
Exclusive
02:28 PM
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
12:27 PM • 3890 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 60381 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 88086 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 47484 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 51353 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 40094 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 30022 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 37764 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 44161 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 3126 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 60382 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 88087 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 40085 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 75325 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3130 views

This week, from October 13 to 19, promises to be one of the most powerful in the last month, bringing renewal and deep transformations. Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko spoke about the influence of planets on creativity, finances, and possible conflicts.

A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19

This week promises to be one of the most powerful in the last month. The planets are forming configurations that bring renewal, inspiration, and deep transformations. Expect a surge of creativity, love, and financial opportunities in the first half. The middle of the week will require calmness and sobriety, and the end of the week will bring insights. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers about this.

This week will be one of the strongest in the last month. Several powerful configurations are forming in the sky, creating a sense of movement, renewal, and rebirth.

- she says.

Pluto - a symbol of profound change

According to the astrologer, Pluto is ending its retrograde motion in Aquarius and moving into direct motion. This event is important not only for the week – it is decisive for the next 20 years, because it is now that the foundations of a new world order are being formed, says the expert.

"We are beginning a period of global restructuring: old structures are gradually collapsing, and something fundamentally new is being born in their place – different laws, technologies, rules of the game in the world," Bazylenko says.

 "Sail" configuration - an alliance of generational planets

An extremely important configuration has been in the sky for six months, uniting the main generational planets: Pluto, Uranus, Saturn, and Neptune. This week, Venus joins it, forming a "Sail" configuration, which has a harmonious trine with Pluto and Uranus, says the astrologer.

According to her, this indicates:

  • a strong creative energy awakening in each of us;
    • inspiration in love and a desire to change one's life for the better;
      • new opportunities in finance, design, fashion, art, and the beauty industry.

        However, the "core" of this astrological sail is the tense opposition of Venus and Neptune, which can create illusions. The astrologer advises avoiding self-deception, excessive fantasies, and fears. To fully use the energy of the week, one must look at things realistically, without embellishing reality or hiding from the truth.

        Venus moves into Libra on Monday - and we all want warmth, harmony, love, and comfort at home. Now is a great time to decorate your home, update your wardrobe, or simply feel the beauty of the moment. Creative people will receive a powerful impulse.

        - Bazylenko emphasizes.

        Mid-week tension

        As the astrologer notes, on Tuesday-Wednesday, the Moon in opposition to Pluto can cause emotional outbursts, irritation, or even conflicts. It is worth avoiding actions under the influence of emotions. If you remain calm, great opportunities will open up, says Bazylenko.

        On October 15-17, a T-square forms in the sky between the Sun, Jupiter, and Chiron. This can lead to loud political statements, double standards, and attempts at manipulation by leaders. Bazylenko notes that one should not immediately believe loud words - it is necessary to check the facts.

        End of the week - depth and insight

        On October 18-19, Mercury, Mars, and Proserpina will unite in Scorpio, creating extraordinary intuition, a sharp mind, and the ability to see the essence. These are days for those who seek truth - psychologists, researchers, astrologers, the astrologer emphasizes.

        "Important political decisions or turning points in military events and cardinal decisions regarding the war are also possible," she adds.

        In summary, Bazylenko says that the beginning of the week will bring a powerful wave of inspiration, love, creative energy, and financial luck. This time should be used for new projects, romance, and creating beauty around you. The middle of the week, on the contrary, will require restraint. In general, these days will help to leave the old behind and feel the power of changes that lay the foundation for a new era.

        Aries

        The period is associated with feelings and partnerships. Take care of your relationships, both at work and in your personal life. The main thing is not to live in illusions and not to blame others for what is happening. Look at the situation soberly and calmly - and then you will emerge victorious.

        Taurus

        This is a time of inner harmony and inspiration. You can find new interesting activities that will bring pleasure and stability. The week is great for putting your finances in order, as well as for working on your image and beauty. Don't be afraid to express yourself and enjoy life.

        Gemini

        For you, this is one of the most powerful periods of the year. Life is filled with bright events, unexpected acquaintances, and the energy of joy. Use these days for inspiration, creativity, and love. Find your favorite hobby - it can become a source of not only pleasure but also profit.

        Cancer

        Home harmony and peace become your priority. Spend more time at home, create comfort and warmth for yourself. But do not provoke conflicts - try to listen to others.

        In the second half of the week, the energy harmonizes, and you will feel your relationships become softer and deeper.

        Leo

        The week is dynamic, full of new meetings and opportunities. You are in the spotlight - shine! Pleasant acquaintances, flirting, and even the beginning of love are possible. But remember - emotions need to be controlled. Too sharp words can ruin everything, so choose diplomacy.

        Virgo

        A great financial period. You can find new sources of income or implement old ideas. Your projects bring profit if you show creativity and self-belief. Changes are also possible in love - old relationships may fade to make way for new ones.

        Libra

        You are at the center of events. Your charm attracts attention, and your energy helps you achieve your goals. However, in the middle of the week, you should avoid conflicts and not get into arguments with management or loved ones. Take care of yourself - a change of style or image will now bring you not only pleasure but also luck.

        Scorpio

        Your time of deep discoveries. You can understand what has long remained a mystery. Intuition is incredibly strong, so listen to it. Your words have great power - say only what you really want to realize. Stay calm, don't rush - everything will work out.

         Sagittarius

        A great period for new beginnings, projects, and cooperation. You can attract new allies and even friends into your life who will help you realize your dreams. Don't be afraid to show initiative, and then you will be noticed. Weekends are for rest and joy with friends.

         Capricorn

        Great opportunities open up in the professional sphere. You can advance your career, get a new position or promotion. Your ambitions are justified now, because the Universe supports your aspirations. Believe in your success and don't miss the moment - luck is on your side.

         Aquarius

        You can reach a new level, express yourself brightly and unconventionally. This is a time of spiritual and professional growth. A good period for learning, travel, and cooperation with foreigners. But in the middle of the week, control your emotions - one careless statement can destroy trust.

        Pisces

        A time of deep transformation. You can solve many old problems and finally close important life stages. Don't be afraid to take risks and act decisively. The main thing is not to escape into a world of illusions. If you clearly see the goal, you will soon get the results you have long dreamed of.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Society