A water supply accident in Kyiv: 16 houses without water, traffic restricted

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 4240 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 15263 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22916 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 166914 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 157875 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165872 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214571 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247765 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153555 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371268 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137983 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43213 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 61063 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21252 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 15263 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 166915 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 138476 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 157876 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 150225 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14409 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15497 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19427 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21621 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43557 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

A water supply accident in Kyiv: 16 houses without water, traffic restricted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58025 views

Traffic on Sichovykh Striltsiv Street in Kyiv is partially restricted due to damage to a water pipe, temporarily leaving 16 houses and some institutions without water.

A water supply accident in Kyiv: 16 houses without water, traffic restricted

In Kyiv, traffic on Sichovykh Striltsiv Street is partially restricted due to damage to the water supply system. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

"Due to the damage to the water supply system, traffic on Sichovykh Striltsiv Street is partially restricted. One lane is blocked in the direction of the city center. The damage occurred on a water supply network with a diameter of 200 mm. A repair team is already working at the scene," the statement said.

It is reported that 16 residential buildings, office buildings and some social institutions are temporarily without water supply.

A tanker truck with drinking water is located at 26 Sichovykh Striltsiv Street to meet the needs of consumers.

Addendum

In Kyiv, on December 1, a cold water pipe was damaged as a result of a crane falling at a construction site.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
