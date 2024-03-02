A water supply accident in Kyiv: 16 houses without water, traffic restricted

In Kyiv, traffic on Sichovykh Striltsiv Street is partially restricted due to damage to the water supply system. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

"Due to the damage to the water supply system, traffic on Sichovykh Striltsiv Street is partially restricted. One lane is blocked in the direction of the city center. The damage occurred on a water supply network with a diameter of 200 mm. A repair team is already working at the scene," the statement said.

It is reported that 16 residential buildings, office buildings and some social institutions are temporarily without water supply.

A tanker truck with drinking water is located at 26 Sichovykh Striltsiv Street to meet the needs of consumers.

Addendum

In Kyiv, on December 1, a cold water pipe was damaged as a result of a crane falling at a construction site.