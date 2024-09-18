A warehouse with fuel and lubricants burned in Yaroslavl, Russia: what is known

On the night of September 18, a serious fire broke out at a fuel and lubricants warehouse in the Russian city of Yaroslavl. 6 employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured, Russian media reported, UNN reported.

Local residents told that they heard explosions. Inside the slide, there were reportedly gas cylinders and fuel and lubricants.

The fire has now been extinguished. The area of the fire reached about 500 "squares."

All of the injured firefighters were hospitalized, their condition is assessed as serious.

Russians do not say what caused the fire.

