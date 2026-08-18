A Viennese woman filed a lawsuit against the city over charges for public toilets

A 27-year-old resident of Vienna has filed a lawsuit against the city municipality. She claims that the payment system for using some public toilets discriminates against women. This is reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

The dispute concerns a 50-cent fee for using toilet cubicles. Activist Melanie Gradik said that men can use certain public urinals free of charge, while women do not have such an alternative.

I was in Vienna’s city park with a friend, and we both had to use the toilet. He was allowed to pee for free, while I had to pay 50 cents. You understand how this can be - Gradik said.

According to her, the conditions for using public toilets should be the same for everyone.

I would like everyone to be able to use the toilet on equal terms — either we all pay 50 cents, or no one pays 50 cents. But it cannot be that one sex has to pay while the other has free alternatives - the woman says.

The woman’s lawyer, Petra Labak, also believes that the current system gives men an opportunity that women do not have.

Men have free alternatives, while women do not - Labak says.

According to her, a ruling in favor of her client could have implications not only in Austria.

If the verdict is handed down in favor of my client, and if it is upheld by the court, it will certainly have a precedent-setting effect - the lawyer emphasized.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order targeting transgender service members and a number of other people.