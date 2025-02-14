A unique certificate for singles with a QR code for dating has appeared in Diia for Valentine's Day

The Diia app launched a digital certificate for Valentine's Day to confirm the status of a single person with the ability to add photos and interests. The document contains a QR code for quick acquaintance and checking the status through the state register, said Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

We launched a certificate of a single man and a single woman in Diia. There is definitely no such thing anywhere else in the world. Don't be upset if you are left without a date on Valentine's Day. We have prepared a special digital gift. We've digitized everything for couples, and we haven't forgotten about Ukrainians in our active search. If you are single or already divorced, update your Action, select Add document and generate a certificate. The data is checked in the registry, so with the certificate, you can find out if a person is really single - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the bachelor certificate is an ideal document. "Why? Because you can upload any photo of yourself. As well as your interests. And even design it yourself," he said.

"And the most interesting thing is that the certificate has a QR code that you can scan in real time, become a couple, and share it on social media. And then make an offer and get married with Diia. We are serious, not like on dating sites," said Fedorov.

"With Diia, you no longer waste time on queues and bureaucracy, and now you don't have to research social media pages either. Digitalization protects against any fraud (even romantic). I hope that digitalization will unite the hearts of many Ukrainians, and the next services in Diia for you will be Marriage online and eMalyatko," he said.

