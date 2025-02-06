“Diya is 5 years old: what new services will appear in the app
By the next anniversary, Diia plans to introduce new services, including AI integration and expanded services for drivers. In 5 years, the platform has grown from 2 documents to 170 digital services.
The Diia app is now 5 years old. So, by the next anniversary , the Diia platform plans to introduce a number of new features that will make interaction with the state even more convenient and accessible. The innovations include the integration of artificial intelligence and the expansion of services for drivers. This was reported in the Telegram of the Diia platform, UNN reports.
Diya is now five years old, and it's hard to remember what it was like without it. You use services that make interaction with the state transparent, convenient, and fast. In 5 years, Diia has jumped from two documents in the app to 170 services in total. You choose a digital state at every stage of your life because you get a service from the state instead of a tour of offices
It is also reported that the platforms plan to do the following by the next anniversary:
- Integration of AI
- Even more services for drivers
- Change of surname
- eConsul
- eNotary
- New payments to Diia.Card
