Electronic doctor's referrals and prescriptions will appear in Diia: what is known

The Diia app will now receive doctor's referrals, prescriptions for medicines, and other medical messages. This was reported by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, UNN reports.

The Government has approved amendments to the resolution. Soon we will launch medical push notifications in Diia so that you don't lose important information among the pile of SMS on your phone - the statement said.

You will receive notifications in Diya about:

prescription numbers and redemption code

code of referral to doctors

requests for access to data, consent to the processing of personal data, approval of a treatment plan, etc

Recall

Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of 10 new revolutionary services in Diia within a year. The new features include a gun permit and the ability to report problems with the Internet.