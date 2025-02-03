Electronic doctor's referrals and prescriptions will appear in Diia: what is known

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 28321 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68127 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102966 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106325 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124408 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102468 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130174 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103566 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113316 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116915 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106904 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103477 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94162 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112924 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107377 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 28321 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124408 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130174 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163023 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153089 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1733 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9001 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107377 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112924 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138709 views
Electronic doctor's referrals and prescriptions will appear in Diia: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28732 views

Medical notifications about prescriptions, referrals to doctors, and other important data will appear in the Diia app. The government has already approved the relevant amendments to the resolution.

The Diia app will now receive doctor's referrals, prescriptions for medicines, and other medical messages. This was reported by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, UNN reports.

The Government has approved amendments to the resolution. Soon we will launch medical push notifications in Diia so that you don't lose important information among the pile of SMS on your phone 

- the statement said.

You will receive notifications in Diya about:

prescription numbers and redemption code

code of referral to doctors

requests for access to data, consent to the processing of personal data, approval of a treatment plan, etc

Recall 

Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of 10 new revolutionary services in Diia within a year. The new features include a gun permit and the ability to report problems with the Internet.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

HealthTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ukraineUkraine

