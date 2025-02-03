Electronic doctor's referrals and prescriptions will appear in Diia: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Medical notifications about prescriptions, referrals to doctors, and other important data will appear in the Diia app. The government has already approved the relevant amendments to the resolution.
The Diia app will now receive doctor's referrals, prescriptions for medicines, and other medical messages. This was reported by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, UNN reports.
The Government has approved amendments to the resolution. Soon we will launch medical push notifications in Diia so that you don't lose important information among the pile of SMS on your phone
You will receive notifications in Diya about:
prescription numbers and redemption code
code of referral to doctors
requests for access to data, consent to the processing of personal data, approval of a treatment plan, etc
Recall
Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of 10 new revolutionary services in Diia within a year. The new features include a gun permit and the ability to report problems with the Internet.