A UNICEF warehouse containing supplies for children was hit by Russia

ATB introduces limits, while "Silpo" does not: what is happening with food sales in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense stated that AI saves up to 90% of the time spent searching for enemy targets in photos and videos

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Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations

The Yaroslavl refinery lost about 40% of its capacity after the FP-1 attack - Fire Point

The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory

Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489

"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third

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A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance