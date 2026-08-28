A UNICEF warehouse containing supplies for children was hit by Russia
Kyiv • UNN
A UNICEF warehouse containing essential supplies was destroyed during an attack in Chubynske. This has complicated efforts to help vulnerable families ahead of the winter.
In Kyiv region, a UNICEF warehouse was hit in a Russian attack, destroying vital supplies for children and families, UNN reports, citing UNICEF Ukraine.
Yesterday, an attack on a warehouse serving UNICEF in Chubynske, Kyiv district, destroyed vital supplies for children and families
According to UNICEF Ukraine, the attack on the warehouse "hinders the delivery of vital aid to the most vulnerable groups, especially ahead of the harsh winter."
Russia struck a UNICEF warehouse, destroying aid for Ukrainian children worth $3.9 million - Lubinets21.07.26, 20:12 • 39415 views