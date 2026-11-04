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A Ukrainian woman suspected of involvement in the killing of a child has been detained in Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1466 views

A dead boy, approximately 13 years old, was found in a Munich hotel. His mother was found nearby with serious injuries.

A Ukrainian woman suspected of involvement in the killing of a child has been detained in Germany
Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa

In Munich, Germany, a Ukrainian citizen was detained on suspicion, preliminarily, of murdering a child, UNN reports.

Details 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that, in response to an inquiry from consuls of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich to the local police, confirmation was received that a Ukrainian citizen had been detained at one of Munich's hotels.

She is preliminarily suspected of murdering a child. The materials have been submitted to the court, which is to consider the case tomorrow.

In Germany, a 15-year-old Ukrainian is suspected of killing his father: details30.08.26, 16:41 • 12538 views

Earlier, the publication Bild reported that a dead boy, approximately 13 years old, was found in a hotel room near Munich's main railway station. Local authorities are investigating a suspected murder. The mother was found next to the child with serious injuries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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