A Ukrainian was beaten to death in Bratislava: MFA demands investigation and prosecution of perpetrators

On Thursday, January 30, a Ukrainian man with serious head and body injuries was found in the Slovak capital. He died after being hospitalized. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands an investigation and bringing those responsible to justice. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Aktuality.sk and Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga.

Details

According to the newspaper, on Thursday, January 30, a Ukrainian homeless man was found with serious head and body injuries in front of the Niva shopping center. After being hospitalized, he died on Friday, January 31.

The investigation was reportedly launched after a paramedic treating the man reported suspicions that he might have been attacked by armed interventionist groups.

There is a version that the man was beaten to death by private security officers who detained him for stealing from the New Yorker store.

"The case is being investigated under the article on murder. Procedural procedures are currently underway, so it is impossible to provide any additional information," said Andrea Dobysheva, a representative of the investigation.

Andriy Sybiga stated that he was "shocked by the tragic death of a Ukrainian citizen in Bratislava.

"We cannot rule out ethnic hatred as one of the reasons for this crime. On my instructions, our embassy has already established contact with the Slovak police and the ombudsman. We demand an impartial investigation and bringing the perpetrators to justice," Sibiga said.

