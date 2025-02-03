A Ukrainian was beaten to death in Bratislava: MFA demands investigation and prosecution of perpetrators

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25386 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66924 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102785 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106150 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 124136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102392 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129984 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103553 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106762 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103304 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93038 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112692 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107142 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 25394 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 124139 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129986 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152972 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7767 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107142 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112692 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138649 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140425 views
A Ukrainian was beaten to death in Bratislava: MFA demands investigation and prosecution of perpetrators

A Ukrainian was beaten to death in Bratislava: MFA demands investigation and prosecution of perpetrators

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50394 views

A Ukrainian man died in Bratislava after being seriously injured near a shopping center. It is suspected that the man was beaten by security guards after an attempted shoplifting.

On Thursday, January 30, a Ukrainian man with serious head and body injuries was found in the Slovak capital. He died after being hospitalized. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands an investigation and bringing those responsible to justice. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Aktuality.sk and Foreign Minister Andrei Sibiga.

Details

According to the newspaper, on Thursday, January 30, a Ukrainian homeless man was found with serious head and body injuries in front of the Niva shopping center. After being hospitalized, he died on Friday, January 31.

The investigation was reportedly launched after a paramedic treating the man reported suspicions that he might have been attacked by armed interventionist groups.

There is a version that the man was beaten to death by private security officers who detained him for stealing from the New Yorker store.

"The case is being investigated under the article on murder. Procedural procedures are currently underway, so it is impossible to provide any additional information," said Andrea Dobysheva, a representative of the investigation.

Andriy Sybiga stated that he was "shocked by the tragic death of a Ukrainian citizen in Bratislava.

"We cannot rule out ethnic hatred as one of the reasons for this crime. On my instructions, our embassy has already established contact with the Slovak police and the ombudsman. We demand an impartial investigation and bringing the perpetrators to justice," Sibiga said.

Recall

A 37-year-old man received a life sentence for the murder of a 9-year-old girl from Ukraine in Germany. The perpetrator, the former partner of the child's mother, strangled the girl on her way to school after a breakup.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
bratislavaBratislava
germanyGermany
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising