Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
A Ukrainian journalist and her husband were killed in a night attack in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24667 views

Journalist Tatiana Kulyk and her husband Pavlo Ivanchov were killed in a nighttime UAV attack in Kyiv region. The drone hit their house in Bucha district, causing a fire.

On February 26, a journalist of the Ukrinform news agency, Tetyana Kulyk, was killed during a nighttime UAV attack in Kyiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the agency's editorial board.

Details

Reportedly, a Russian drone hit her house in the Bucha district, causing a fire.

"Tetyana Kulyk is the author and host of the Nation of the Invincibles project, and served as the editor-in-chief of the Main Multimedia Editorial Office. She was an experienced journalist, also a presenter at the Central Channel (KDTRK), the World Service of Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine, a TV presenter at Public Broadcasting, and a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine," the post reads.

Addendum 

The attack also killed Kulyk's husband, Pavlo Ivanchov, a professor at the Bogomolets National Medical University. This was reported on the university's Facebook page .

"As we learned from the neighbors, it is likely that at the time of the hit, Pavlo Ivanchov was at home with his wife Tetyana. Rescuers extinguished the fire, operational investigative actions are underway at the scene, and the relevant services continue to work," the post reads.

According to rescuers, the body of the deceased was found at the scene of the fire. The body found in Professor Ivanchov's house was sent for forensic examination to confirm his identity.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

