A Ukrainian journalist and her husband were killed in a night attack in Kyiv region

On February 26, a journalist of the Ukrinform news agency, Tetyana Kulyk, was killed during a nighttime UAV attack in Kyiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the agency's editorial board.

Details

Reportedly, a Russian drone hit her house in the Bucha district, causing a fire.

"Tetyana Kulyk is the author and host of the Nation of the Invincibles project, and served as the editor-in-chief of the Main Multimedia Editorial Office. She was an experienced journalist, also a presenter at the Central Channel (KDTRK), the World Service of Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine, a TV presenter at Public Broadcasting, and a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine," the post reads.

Addendum

The attack also killed Kulyk's husband, Pavlo Ivanchov, a professor at the Bogomolets National Medical University. This was reported on the university's Facebook page .

"As we learned from the neighbors, it is likely that at the time of the hit, Pavlo Ivanchov was at home with his wife Tetyana. Rescuers extinguished the fire, operational investigative actions are underway at the scene, and the relevant services continue to work," the post reads.

According to rescuers, the body of the deceased was found at the scene of the fire. The body found in Professor Ivanchov's house was sent for forensic examination to confirm his identity.