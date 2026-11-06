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A UAH 15 million bail was posted for National Police top official Tsenov in the "Carthage" case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9696 views

The full bail set by the High Anti-Corruption Court was posted for Volodymyr Tsenov. The official is suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme covering up an illegal business.

A UAH 15 million bail was posted for National Police top official Tsenov in the "Carthage" case
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN journalist

Bail in the amount of UAH 15 million was posted for Volodymyr Tsenov, the First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine, who is one of the defendants in the "Carthage" case. This was reported to UNN on November 6 in an exclusive comment by Kateryna Khomenko, head of the press service of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine.

Details

The full amount of bail set by the High Anti-Corruption Court was posted for Volodymyr Tsenov

- the court spokesperson confirmed.

The day before, on November 5, the HACC ordered the official to be held in custody for 60 days, with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 15 million. During the hearing, a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office insisted that Tsenov be held in custody with an alternative of UAH 20 million bail. Meanwhile, the defense requested house arrest or that bail be set at approximately UAH 998,000.

The court partially granted the prosecution's motion.

If released on bail, Tsenov will be subject to procedural obligations, including appearing when summoned by law enforcement officers and the court, not leaving the designated territory without permission, refraining from communicating with certain individuals, and wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Additional information

Volodymyr Tsenov is one of the defendants in a large-scale operation by NABU and SAPO called "Carthage." According to the investigation, members of the criminal organization provided cover for the activities of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses through corrupt connections in law enforcement agencies.

Tsenov is suspected of participating in a criminal organization using his official position and receiving an unlawful benefit. According to journalists, in the investigation materials the official appears under the pseudonym "Price."

Earlier, NABU and SAPO reported suspicions against five members of the alleged criminal organization, including senior officials of the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Previously

A day earlier, we reported that Volodymyr Tsenov had been remanded in custody for 60 days with bail set at UAH 15 million. During searches, investigators found USD 45,000 in his possession.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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