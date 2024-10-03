ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 7164 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 86264 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158356 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133218 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140390 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137724 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177861 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111928 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169282 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104678 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137713 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137236 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 75431 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105620 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107809 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158356 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177861 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169282 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196769 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185849 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137236 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137713 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145017 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136522 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153533 views
A transit train with inscriptions “ZOV” and “Vilnius is a Russian city” arrives in Lithuania

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17638 views

Lithuanian border guards found a car with the Z symbol on a Moscow-Kaliningrad train. The train staff erased the prohibited inscriptions under supervision, after which the train continued to move.

Lithuanian border guards let a carriage of the Moscow-Kaliningrad transit train through, on which the symbol Z, which is banned in Lithuania, was painted, UNN reports with reference to Delfi.

"Last Wednesday, a transit train from Moscow to Kaliningrad arrived at the Kenya checkpoint. On one of the cars, border guards noticed the Russian army symbol Z and the inscription ZOV (in Latin letters) painted in black paint. The other car had an inscription in Russian: "Vilnius is a Russian city".

The train staff could not explain where these inscriptions came from," the statement said.

According to the laws in force in Lithuania, the train staff was obliged to immediately remove all these inscriptions. Employees of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service said that if the inscriptions were not removed, passengers would have to change cars, and the cars with the inscriptions would be unhooked and not allowed to enter Lithuania. The train manager and his subordinates, under the supervision of border guards, erased the inscriptions and letters with sand.

The train was not detained. After all the checks, the train continued on its way along the established route.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
vilniusVilnius
lithuaniaLithuania

