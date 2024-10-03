Lithuanian border guards let a carriage of the Moscow-Kaliningrad transit train through, on which the symbol Z, which is banned in Lithuania, was painted, UNN reports with reference to Delfi.

"Last Wednesday, a transit train from Moscow to Kaliningrad arrived at the Kenya checkpoint. On one of the cars, border guards noticed the Russian army symbol Z and the inscription ZOV (in Latin letters) painted in black paint. The other car had an inscription in Russian: "Vilnius is a Russian city".

The train staff could not explain where these inscriptions came from," the statement said.

According to the laws in force in Lithuania, the train staff was obliged to immediately remove all these inscriptions. Employees of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service said that if the inscriptions were not removed, passengers would have to change cars, and the cars with the inscriptions would be unhooked and not allowed to enter Lithuania. The train manager and his subordinates, under the supervision of border guards, erased the inscriptions and letters with sand.

The train was not detained. After all the checks, the train continued on its way along the established route.