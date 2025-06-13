A traffic accident involving a bus carrying Ukrainians, including children, occurred in France: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded

A traffic accident involving a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration occurred in France. According to preliminary information, the bus was transporting Ukrainian citizens, including a group of children. It is currently known that 4 people died as a result of the accident, and at least 30 people were injured.

This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the consular department of the Embassy of Ukraine in France, a traffic accident involving a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration occurred on the A81 highway near Le Mans (Sarthe department) - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that representatives of the Embassy and the Ambassador of Ukraine personally went to the scene of the accident.

According to preliminary information, the mentioned bus was transporting citizens of Ukraine, including a group of children. It is currently known that 4 people died as a result of the accident, at least 30 people were injured, 11 of them are in serious condition. The victims were hospitalized - informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Traffic on the A81 highway has been suspended, and emergency response services are working at the scene.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, instructed the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in France to keep the situation under special control and provide appropriate assistance to the affected citizens of Ukraine - reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Context

The Local reports that four people died and 45 were injured in a road accident on a motorway in western France on Friday. According to police, 11 people sustained serious injuries and 34 sustained minor injuries in the incident on the A81 motorway outside the town of Degre in the Sarthe department. The accident involved a bus carrying a group of Ukrainian adults and teenagers.

