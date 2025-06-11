The murder of a Ukrainian woman and her daughter in Belgium: Ukrainian consuls visited the 16-year-old suspect

$41.560.06
47.500.13
ukenru
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 12247 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26873 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 42424 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 39184 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 67802 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 52905 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 56968 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 62710 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50695 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 46154 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 25782 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

June 11, 01:47 AM • 31432 views

NATO seeks to include funds for Ukraine in new spending target - Bloomberg

06:12 AM • 24424 views

Denmark urgently buys ground-based air defense systems for billions - Ministry of Defense

06:47 AM • 19372 views

Elon Musk said he regrets some of his posts about Trump

08:51 AM • 19236 views
Publications

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 42424 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 68023 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 277974 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 255560 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 252077 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Sam Altman

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Los Angeles

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 25230 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 36060 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 63334 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 46302 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 81654 views
Actual

Tu-95

Tu-160

Il-78

The New York Times

Tesla Model Y

The murder of a Ukrainian woman and her daughter in Belgium: Ukrainian consuls visited the 16-year-old suspect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

Ukrainian consuls met with a 16-year-old boy suspected of murdering his mother and sister in Belgium. His health is satisfactory, and the investigation is ongoing.

The murder of a Ukrainian woman and her daughter in Belgium: Ukrainian consuls visited the 16-year-old suspect

Ukrainian consuls in Belgium visited a 16-year-old boy who is suspected of killing his mother and younger sister in Belgium. The detainee's health condition is satisfactory. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Yesterday, June 10, consuls of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium visited a citizen of Ukraine who is in one of the closed centers for temporary detention of juvenile offenders. The detainee's health condition is satisfactory. All necessary conditions for stay are provided. Investigative bodies are establishing the circumstances of the case and possible motives of the crime

- reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is reported that the embassy is in contact with relatives of the deceased and the detainee, as well as with the police, the prosecutor's office, the management of the penitentiary institution and other authorities of Belgium.

"After the completion of the forensic medical examination, assistance will be provided in repatriating the bodies of the deceased to Ukraine. The case is under the control of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium," the Foreign Ministry informs.

Additions

In the city of Haasrode in Belgium Ukrainian women were found dead in a house: a 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter, both victims had stab wounds, the crime scene was set on fire.

Later, a 16-year-old Ukrainian in Belgium confessed to committing the double murder of his mother and 6-year-old sister, as well as arson to cover up the crime. He stated that he committed the crime because of a "banal" domestic quarrel. The juvenile court placed the suspect in a closed institution in Everberg, the investigation is ongoing.

Ukrainian diplomats sent a request for a meeting with the detained boy who confessed to the double murder. The Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium continues to keep the high-profile case under special control.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Belgium
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9