The murder of a Ukrainian woman and her daughter in Belgium: Ukrainian consuls visited the 16-year-old suspect

Ukrainian consuls in Belgium visited a 16-year-old boy who is suspected of killing his mother and younger sister in Belgium. The detainee's health condition is satisfactory. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Yesterday, June 10, consuls of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium visited a citizen of Ukraine who is in one of the closed centers for temporary detention of juvenile offenders. The detainee's health condition is satisfactory. All necessary conditions for stay are provided. Investigative bodies are establishing the circumstances of the case and possible motives of the crime - reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is reported that the embassy is in contact with relatives of the deceased and the detainee, as well as with the police, the prosecutor's office, the management of the penitentiary institution and other authorities of Belgium.

"After the completion of the forensic medical examination, assistance will be provided in repatriating the bodies of the deceased to Ukraine. The case is under the control of the Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium," the Foreign Ministry informs.

In the city of Haasrode in Belgium Ukrainian women were found dead in a house: a 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter, both victims had stab wounds, the crime scene was set on fire.

Later, a 16-year-old Ukrainian in Belgium confessed to committing the double murder of his mother and 6-year-old sister, as well as arson to cover up the crime. He stated that he committed the crime because of a "banal" domestic quarrel. The juvenile court placed the suspect in a closed institution in Everberg, the investigation is ongoing.

Ukrainian diplomats sent a request for a meeting with the detained boy who confessed to the double murder. The Ukrainian Embassy in Belgium continues to keep the high-profile case under special control.