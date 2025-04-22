A three-year-old girl who wandered through the forest for 5 hours was found in the Ternopil region

In the Ternopil region, a missing three-year-old girl was found after wandering for more than five hours. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, передає УНН.

Details

In the Ternopil region, a child was rescued who left the yard and headed towards the forest. According to information, rescuers, police and local residents went to search.

Eventually, the girl was found between two villages already in the Rivne region - she walked approximately 10 kilometers along lonely paths. Fortunately, the child was conscious, without visible injuries and in a stable condition.

According to reports, the girl's health is not in danger.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, rescuers saved three children aged 11, 5 and 4 during the extinguishing of a dry grass fire. The children were evacuated to a safe place, no one was injured.

Burning dry grass near Kyiv: firefighters rescued three children