A three-year-old girl who wandered through the forest for 5 hours was found in the Ternopil region

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 12344 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 20762 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 58461 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 73687 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 95299 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 153112 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 118736 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226040 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118630 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85164 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
0.8m/s
39%
751 mm
Popular news

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44507 views

A new service for drivers is being launched in "Diia": details

April 22, 11:06 AM • 25111 views

In Kherson, Russians attacked a funeral procession with a drone on the territory of the hospital, already 6 wounded - CMA

April 22, 11:19 AM • 16151 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61001 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 37718 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 37836 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 58464 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 61121 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 153114 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 123810 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Ivan Fedorov

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 11656 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 11817 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 44596 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36596 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82309 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Shahed-136

DJI Mavic

Facebook

Fox News

A three-year-old girl who wandered through the forest for 5 hours was found in the Ternopil region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

A three-year-old child was rescued in the Ternopil region after leaving the yard and going into the forest. The girl was found between villages in the Rivne region, she walked 10 km, but was unharmed.

A three-year-old girl who wandered through the forest for 5 hours was found in the Ternopil region

In the Ternopil region, a missing three-year-old girl was found after wandering for more than five hours. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, передає УНН.

Details

In the Ternopil region, a child was rescued who left the yard and headed towards the forest. According to information, rescuers, police and local residents went to search. 

Eventually, the girl was found between two villages already in the Rivne region - she walked approximately 10 kilometers along lonely paths. Fortunately, the child was conscious, without visible injuries and in a stable condition. 

According to reports, the girl's health is not in danger.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, rescuers saved three children aged 11, 5 and 4 during the extinguishing of a dry grass fire. The children were evacuated to a safe place, no one was injured.

Burning dry grass near Kyiv: firefighters rescued three children21.03.25, 19:37 • 32207 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Society
Ternopil Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.29
Bitcoin
$91,483.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,393.45
Ethereum
$1,697.68