Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Actual
A third of Ukrainian refugees in Norway do not want to return to Ukraine

A third of Ukrainian refugees in Norway do not want to return to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106787 views

According to an Oslo Met study, a third of Ukrainian refugees in Norway have decided to stay in the country and consider it their new homeland, while most others are undecided about returning to Ukraine or staying in Norway.

A third of refugees in Norway do not want to return to Ukraine. This is reported by NRK, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Oslo Met investigation, more than 65 thousand Ukrainian refugees are in Norway. Most of them are not sure whether they want to return to Ukraine or stay in a new country.

The study found that 54 percent of Ukrainian refugees are undecided whether they will return home or stay in Norway. At the same time, 34 percent of respondents have already decided to stay in Norway and consider it their new homeland.

Despite these results, the Ukrainian authorities insist on returning the refugees home.

Ukrainian refugees will be able to work as bus drivers in Norway12/22/23, 6:26 AM • 77651 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWarOur people abroad
norwayNorway
ukraineUkraine

