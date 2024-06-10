A third of Ukrainian refugees in Norway do not want to return to Ukraine

A third of refugees in Norway do not want to return to Ukraine. This is reported by NRK, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Oslo Met investigation, more than 65 thousand Ukrainian refugees are in Norway. Most of them are not sure whether they want to return to Ukraine or stay in a new country.

The study found that 54 percent of Ukrainian refugees are undecided whether they will return home or stay in Norway. At the same time, 34 percent of respondents have already decided to stay in Norway and consider it their new homeland.

Despite these results, the Ukrainian authorities insist on returning the refugees home.

