Temporary head appeared in the tax service after Kravchenko was appointed Prosecutor General

The government has temporarily appointed Lesya Karnaukh, the first deputy head of the State Tax Service, as acting head of the service, after Ruslan Kravchenko, who headed the agency, was appointed Prosecutor General, the relevant order No. 593-r of June 18 is posted on the government website, UNN writes.

To temporarily... perform the duties of the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine to the first deputy head of the said Service, Karnaukh Lesya Arkadiivna - the order states.

As reported, this decision will be in effect "until the appointment of the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine in accordance with the established procedure."

Addition

On June 23, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko began work in his new position, stating that there would be no bureaucratic ritual of presentation by the President. He also outlined priority tasks for the prosecutor's office, including the inevitability of punishment for criminals and the coordination of law enforcement agencies.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General on June 21.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the submission of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and appointed Ruslan Kravchenko to the post of Prosecutor General on June 17.

Kravchenko has 11 years of experience in the prosecutor's office. Before being appointed Prosecutor General, he worked as the head of the State Tax Service, and before that - as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The position of Prosecutor General remained vacant since Andriy Kostin's dismissal on October 31, 2024.