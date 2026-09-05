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A fuel truck explosion in western Iran claimed the lives of ten people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The fuel truck exploded after an accident on the Hamadan–Sanandaj highway due to brake failure. Six people were injured.

A fuel truck explosion in western Iran claimed the lives of ten people

Ten people were killed in an explosion involving a tanker truck that crashed on a highway in western Iran, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

According to the governor of Sanandaj, as reported by Iran's state media, the tanker truck, which was traveling along the Hamadan–Sanandaj route, crashed due to a malfunction in its braking system.

The governor also said that the fire had been contained and that six people were injured in the incident.

At least 21 people died in a bus accident in southern Iran20.07.25, 13:16 • 4811 views

Antonina Tumanova

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