A student who brutally murdered a pensioner is detained in Lviv

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122378 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113101 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121116 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122689 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152148 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107325 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150305 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104095 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113697 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106142 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134497 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103980 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110924 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108633 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122397 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152161 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150313 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179838 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169320 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108633 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110924 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134497 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128744 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146423 views
A student who brutally murdered a pensioner is detained in Lviv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46583 views

A 17-year-old student was detained in Lviv for the murder of a 76-year-old pensioner in her apartment on Tershakivtsi Street. The attacker inflicted numerous blows to the victim's head with a chair and a hammer.

In Lviv, police detained a 17-year-old attacker who brutally murdered a pensioner. The student faces up to fifteen years in prison. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region, UNN reports.

Details

On the evening of January 13, residents of a house on Tershakivtsi Street in Lviv reported to law enforcement officers that they had found the body of their neighbor with signs of violent death in her apartment.

Police identified the victim as a 76-year-old local resident. It was established that the pensioner died as a result of numerous head injuries. Law enforcement officers found that an unknown man ran into the pensioner's apartment, inflicted numerous blows to her head, probably with a chair and a hammer, and then fled.

Shortly after, while inspecting the area, patrol police officers found the attacker and detained him on Levytskoho Street in Lviv.

The detainee was identified as a student of a Lviv university, a 17-year-old native of Kirovohrad region. At the time of the crime, he was in an inadequate state

- the statement said.
Image

A criminal proceeding was opened under Part 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to fifteen years.

Recall

A 53-year-old resident of Kyiv shot a 30-year-old man in the face with a traumatic weapon during a conflict while walking dogs. The attacker faces up to 7 years in prison for hooliganism.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

