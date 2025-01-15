A student who brutally murdered a pensioner is detained in Lviv

In Lviv, police detained a 17-year-old attacker who brutally murdered a pensioner. The student faces up to fifteen years in prison. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region, UNN reports.

Details

On the evening of January 13, residents of a house on Tershakivtsi Street in Lviv reported to law enforcement officers that they had found the body of their neighbor with signs of violent death in her apartment.

Police identified the victim as a 76-year-old local resident. It was established that the pensioner died as a result of numerous head injuries. Law enforcement officers found that an unknown man ran into the pensioner's apartment, inflicted numerous blows to her head, probably with a chair and a hammer, and then fled.

Shortly after, while inspecting the area, patrol police officers found the attacker and detained him on Levytskoho Street in Lviv.

The detainee was identified as a student of a Lviv university, a 17-year-old native of Kirovohrad region. At the time of the crime, he was in an inadequate state - the statement said.

A criminal proceeding was opened under Part 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to fifteen years.

