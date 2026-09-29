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A student attacked a school in Slovakia: a teacher was killed, and there are injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1422 views

At a school in Spišská Stará Ves, a student attacked classmates and teachers with a sharp object. A teacher was killed, while another teacher and a student are in critical condition.

A student attacked a school in Slovakia: a teacher was killed, and there are injuries

A school student in the municipality of Staškov (Slovakia) attacked his classmates and teachers. As a result of the attack, a female teacher was killed, reports Aktuality, citing UNN.

Details

The attack occurred in the morning on the premises of the primary school in Staškov, in the Čadca District. According to media reports, the underage attacker used a sharp object. One teacher and one student were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Slovak media also report that the tragedy in Staškov occurred on the day when a similar attack on a school was being considered in the Specialised Criminal Court. On Tuesday, closing arguments were heard there in the case of last year's attack on a grammar school in the town of Spišská Stará Ves, where two people were killed. The prosecutor proposed life imprisonment for the defendant, Samuel S.

Slovakia's opposition condemned the attack on the school and is demanding that Robert Fico's government do everything necessary to punish the perpetrators or resign.

We remind you

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that early parliamentary elections could take place as early as January because of a conflict within the ruling coalition that threatens to deprive the government of its majority.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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