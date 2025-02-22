He was angry with his wife: in Zhytomyr, a stepfather kicked his 7-year-old stepson in the face

In Zhytomyr , a stepfather deliberately kicked his 7-year-old stepson in the face. [All the circumstances of the incident are being established within the framework of the criminal proceedings, UNN reports with reference to the police of Zhytomyr region.

Details

The incident occurred on February 20. A 39-year-old woman said that in the morning she had a conflict with a drunk man. He was shouting loudly and insulting her. When her 7-year-old son stood up for his mother, the stepfather deliberately kicked him in the face.

The doctors called by law enforcement examined the boy and provided him with the necessary assistance. Hematomas and abrasions were recorded on the child's face, and he will be treated on an outpatient basis.

The offender was not at his place of residence when the police arrived. Law enforcement officers found him near the house. The man pleaded guilty, explaining his actions by anger at his wife.

Given the situation in the family, law enforcement and social services concluded that it was impossible for the family members to live together. Therefore, the woman and her two children were placed in a temporary shelter where they will be safe.

Law enforcement officers opened a criminal proceeding with preliminary classification under Part. 1 Art. 125 (Intentional minor bodily injury) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Under the current legislation, such an act is punishable by a fine of up to 50 tax-free minimum incomes, or community service for up to 200 hours, or correctional labor for up to 1 year.