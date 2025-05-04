$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

A star DJ was attacked during a performance at a festival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1568 views

During Paul Kalkbrenner's performance at the Elrow Town festival in Madrid, he was attacked by an unknown person. The attacker was pulled away from the artist by security personnel.

A star DJ was attacked during a performance at a festival

Paul Kalkbrenner performed in Madrid at the Elrow Town festival in Madrid. During the concert, an unpleasant incident occurred.

UNN reports with reference to Instagram of the electronic music festival.

Details

One of the most famous and actively touring techno producers in the world, Paul Kalkbrenner, was attacked on stage at Elrow Town in Madrid, Spain. In a clip recorded by a person from the side of the stage, a shirtless man is seen suddenly climbing onto the platform, jumping over the mixing console, and then grabbing the German artist by the head and trying to push down. Then another legend of the electronic scene, Stephan Bodzin, appears to help Kalkbrenner fight off the attacker and leads him out of the booth.

Security personnel led the attacker off the stage after Kalkbrenner and his colleague were able to push him away. 

The video of the incident is currently being actively shared on Instagram,

Paul Kalkbrenner himself has not yet commented on the incident. There have also been no statements from the organizers of the festival. It is unclear what prompted the man to go on stage. Many Internet users suspect a "failed drug trip". But someone also jokes: "What people don't do to get a song request!"

Recall

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is training hard to perform at the reunion concert in July. Despite health problems, he insists on his participation.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Spain
Madrid
