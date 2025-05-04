A star DJ was attacked during a performance at a festival

Paul Kalkbrenner performed in Madrid at the Elrow Town festival in Madrid. During the concert, an unpleasant incident occurred.

UNN reports with reference to Instagram of the electronic music festival.

Details

One of the most famous and actively touring techno producers in the world, Paul Kalkbrenner, was attacked on stage at Elrow Town in Madrid, Spain. In a clip recorded by a person from the side of the stage, a shirtless man is seen suddenly climbing onto the platform, jumping over the mixing console, and then grabbing the German artist by the head and trying to push down. Then another legend of the electronic scene, Stephan Bodzin, appears to help Kalkbrenner fight off the attacker and leads him out of the booth.

Security personnel led the attacker off the stage after Kalkbrenner and his colleague were able to push him away.

The video of the incident is currently being actively shared on Instagram,

Paul Kalkbrenner himself has not yet commented on the incident. There have also been no statements from the organizers of the festival. It is unclear what prompted the man to go on stage. Many Internet users suspect a "failed drug trip". But someone also jokes: "What people don't do to get a song request!"

Recall

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is training hard to perform at the reunion concert in July. Despite health problems, he insists on his participation.