Stage collapses at an election rally in Mexico: 5 dead, 50 injured

At least five people were killed and 50 others were injured when a stage collapsed during an election rally in the state of Nuevo Leon in northern Mexico, the local governor said, UNN reports citing the BBC.

The incident occurred when center-left presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maines was giving a speech in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, near Monterrey.

Maines was not injured in the collapse and was seen talking to supporters after the incident. According to him, several members of his team were injured.

The collapse occurred due to a sudden gust of wind, Maines said in a statement on X.

Footage has emergedthat appears to show the moment the lighting structure collapsed, when there were several people on stage. A video posted on social media shows Maines waving to his supporters and then running to safety as part of the structure collapsed.

State Governor Samuel Garcia urged locals to stay home due to thunderstorms and strong winds in the area.

Maines is a candidate of the Civic Movement party and is currently ranked third in national polls.