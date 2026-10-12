A special operation to apprehend an armed attacker is underway in Kropyvnytskyi — residents have been urged not to approach

A special police operation to apprehend an armed offender who threw grenades at police officers and then opened fire with an automatic weapon is underway in central Kropyvnytskyi, UNN reports, citing the police of the Kirovohrad region.

A special police operation to apprehend an armed offender is underway in the central part of the city. Do not approach the site of the special operation and avoid this area - the statement said.

City residents were also urged to follow police instructions, not obstruct the movement of special vehicles, and not publish photos, videos, or information about the actions and locations of law enforcement officers.

It will be recalled

In Kropyvnytskyi, a man threw grenades toward law enforcement officers while speaking with police, after which he opened fire with an automatic weapon; the "Thunder" special operation was launched.