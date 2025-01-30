A series of terrorist attacks in Odesa region: Russian agent group detained

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 44881 views

Exclusive
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32206 views

A group of 4 people who were preparing a terrorist attack near a police station were detained in Odesa region. The offenders planned to set fire to police cars and detonate an improvised explosive device disguised as a fire extinguisher.

The SBU exposed an agent group of Russian special services that was tasked with a series of terrorist attacks in Odesa region. The criminals were detained when they were preparing an explosion near one of the regional police stations.

UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

The SBU and the National Police exposed an agent group of Russian special services that was tasked with a series of terrorist attacks in Odesa region. The criminals were detained while preparing an explosion near one of the regional police stations

- the statement said.

According to the case file, the terrorists planned to set fire to several police cars and then, when the police arrived at the scene of the fire, remotely detonate an improvised explosive device (IED).

The investigation found that to implement this plan, the defendants stayed in a hostel near the facility, purchased four canisters of gasoline for arson, and kept explosives disguised as a fire extinguisher in a pre-prepared cache.

Image

The SBU and the National Police detained the perpetrators while they were preparing for the attack. They were put on the trail during the investigation of another crime - the murder of a volunteer from Odesa region, which took place on January 20 this year. The perpetrators set fire to the local activist's car near his house, and when he went out to put out the fire, they activated an IED hidden in a backpack lying nearby

- SBU informs. 

Mobile phones with evidence of the crimes were seized from the detainees.According to the investigation, the attackers were three drug addicts aged 23 to 45, as well as their 46-year-old accomplice, who had previously served a sentence for theft and robbery.

Image

It was established that the repeat offender acted separately from the rest of the group and was responsible for manufacturing IEDs and planting them in caches

- the message says. 
Image

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act resulting in the death of a person). The criminals are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising