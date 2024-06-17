A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv: probably outside the city - media
Kyiv • UNN
Numerous explosions were heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city. An air raid alert has been declared in the region.
A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city, UNN reports, citing a public source.
An air alert is declared in the city and region.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of launches of tactical aircraft in Kharkiv region.
