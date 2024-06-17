$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

06:27 AM

A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv: probably outside the city - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29763 views

Numerous explosions were heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city. An air raid alert has been declared in the region.

A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city, UNN reports, citing a public source.

An air alert is declared in the city and region.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of launches of tactical aircraft in Kharkiv region.

During the day, the Russian troops dropped about 18 KABs on the Kharkiv region - RMA 17.06.24, 14:40

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Kharkiv
